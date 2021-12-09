Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,967 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $811,577,000 after purchasing an additional 222,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Shares of SE opened at $263.01 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

