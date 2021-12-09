Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $426.00 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.68 and its 200-day moving average is $401.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.04.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

