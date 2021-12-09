Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Exelixis also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

