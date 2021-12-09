Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

