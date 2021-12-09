-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.20). Euronav also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Euronav by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Euronav by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.29 on Monday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

