Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $431.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

