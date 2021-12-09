Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

