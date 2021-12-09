Stuart Robertson Acquires 33,500 Shares of Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Stuart Robertson acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.09 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,515.00 ($72,897.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Money3 Company Profile

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

