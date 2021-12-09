Stuart Robertson Acquires 33,500 Shares of Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Stuart Robertson acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.09 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,515.00 ($72,897.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Money3 Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Money3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Money3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.