Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Sells $75,844.03 in Stock

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of Polar Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $75,844.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Albrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Keith Albrecht sold 4,633 shares of Polar Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,006.75.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Polar Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 36.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 629.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

