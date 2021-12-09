Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO Acquires $100,098.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.