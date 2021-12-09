Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Barry M. Kitt Purchases 16,465 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 million, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

