Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 130,918 shares.The stock last traded at $271.96 and had previously closed at $272.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Get Rogers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.