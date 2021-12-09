Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 130,918 shares.The stock last traded at $271.96 and had previously closed at $272.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.
The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.62.
In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
