Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $852.00

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 852 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.30), with a volume of 45786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($11.03).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 816.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 790.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

