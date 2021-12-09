Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Down 2.9%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.16 and last traded at $153.54. Approximately 3,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

