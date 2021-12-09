Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.10

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 149074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

