V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

LIT stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

