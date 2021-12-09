Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $186.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.01 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

