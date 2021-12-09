V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

PGHY stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

