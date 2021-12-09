Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

