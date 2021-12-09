Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.46 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $223.09. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.