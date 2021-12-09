MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $646.09 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

