22,500 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.