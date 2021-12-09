Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,713 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.