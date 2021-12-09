Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 427,250 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

