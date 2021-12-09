DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $32.45

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $34.78. DLocal shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 8,832 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.