Morgan Stanley Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $122.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

