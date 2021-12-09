Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

