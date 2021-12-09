Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 400 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

