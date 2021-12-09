Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $343.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.