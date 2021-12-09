Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $111,000 Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $173.46 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

