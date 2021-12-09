Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

