Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $124,651,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.