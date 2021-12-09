Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 533,405 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 533,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

