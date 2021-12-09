Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

