Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,222. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

