Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $468.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $470.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.