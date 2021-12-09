FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franchise Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

