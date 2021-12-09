$0.38 EPS Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DDI. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDI opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.