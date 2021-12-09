$0.38 EPS Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Several brokerages have commented on DDI. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDI opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.