Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 4,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pinterest stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
