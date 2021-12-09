Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 4,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinterest stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

