Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $108,560.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Herbert Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66.

NYSE:CLH opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.