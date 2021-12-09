Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 34 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,429.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,423.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

