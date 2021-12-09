Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Purchases $144,100.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KIRK stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

