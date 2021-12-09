Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Purchases $144,100.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
KIRK stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.