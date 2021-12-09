Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Purchases $128,400.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VERV stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.