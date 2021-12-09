Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

