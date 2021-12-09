Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.