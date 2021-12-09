Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $434,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 23.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 58.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris stock opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

