Sciencast Management LP Takes $218,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $264,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 114.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 25.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

