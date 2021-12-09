Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 37,584 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANF stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

