Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,691 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

USFD stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 227.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.