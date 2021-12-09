Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 144,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000.

Shares of VLU opened at $153.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $156.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85.

